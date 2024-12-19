Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Home
Notes
Archive
About
The US needs the World Bank because the energy race is for overseas consumers, not AI
It’s about Asia, stupid.
  
Todd Moss
2
Let's move fast and build things
What aid proponents (like me) might learn from the USAID chaos
  
Todd Moss
9
Slashing DFC will promote Energy Dominance... for China and Russia
Cutting a tiny powerful agency has only downsides.
  
Todd Moss
8
[Weekend Quick Read] How the US is unwittingly kneecapping Energy Dominance and any hopes of Countering China
Katie Auth nails it
  
Todd Moss
1

January 2025

December 2024

[More!] Ridiculous decarbonization
The World Bank is still pushing for emissions reductions in the poorest & lowest emitters
  
Todd Moss
7
Can we please have a nuanced discussion of development and fossil fuels?
The NYTimes is making it harder than it needs to be
  
Todd Moss
19
Build, Baby, Build needs to go global
The US election signals exactly why we need a pragmatic international energy abundance agenda too
  
Todd Moss
4

November 2024

© 2025 Todd Moss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture