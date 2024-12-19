Subscribe
The US needs the World Bank because the energy race is for overseas consumers, not AI
It’s about Asia, stupid.
Feb 19
•
Todd Moss
16
2
Let's move fast and build things
What aid proponents (like me) might learn from the USAID chaos
Feb 12
•
Todd Moss
17
9
Slashing DFC will promote Energy Dominance... for China and Russia
Cutting a tiny powerful agency has only downsides.
Feb 6
•
Todd Moss
18
8
[Weekend Quick Read] How the US is unwittingly kneecapping Energy Dominance and any hopes of Countering China
Katie Auth nails it
Feb 1
•
Todd Moss
15
1
January 2025
Russia is racing ahead of the US on nuclear diplomacy
Getting serious about nuclear is a big new opportunity for the incoming administration
Jan 31
•
Todd Moss
15
6
Energy ambitions cannot be outsourced
Big thinking from China has lessons for Africa's development plans
Jan 13
•
Todd Moss
19
Watch countries climb the energy ladder from poverty to abundance
Oooh, animation for data nerds 🍿
Jan 7
•
Todd Moss
36
7
December 2024
[More!] Ridiculous decarbonization
The World Bank is still pushing for emissions reductions in the poorest & lowest emitters
Dec 19, 2024
•
Todd Moss
27
7
Can we please have a nuanced discussion of development and fossil fuels?
The NYTimes is making it harder than it needs to be
Dec 13, 2024
•
Todd Moss
70
19
Build, Baby, Build needs to go global
The US election signals exactly why we need a pragmatic international energy abundance agenda too
Dec 10, 2024
•
Todd Moss
37
4
November 2024
Who’s against transparent clean energy?
The Adani solar bribery scandal unwittingly makes the case for contract disclosure
Nov 25, 2024
•
Todd Moss
16
1
[Weekend read] Clean Energy in Africa has a Dirty Image Problem
A lot of the energy and climate world seems stuck using images that are tired clichés, in poor taste, or even straight-up racist.
Nov 1, 2024
•
Todd Moss
19
5
