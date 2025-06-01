It’s a sunny Sunday morning in Seattle (!) and I’ve just had a glorious long walk around Greenlake listening to the audio for some of my favorite Substackers. In case you might find them enjoyable too, here’s my eclectic playlist today:
- on the intense pressures facing nonprofit leaders right now (3 min). Yep, exactly.
- Freaks Out (24 min) about the state of the world by explaining how we can keep our humanity while still getting sh*t done. Everyone I know needs this.
- shares the inside scoop over when POTUS should meet versus shun unsavory foreign leaders (11 min). I love Judd’s self-reflection and honesty about tradeoffs. We need more of this from senior policymakers.
- on why electrification requires patience (9 min). This x1000. The time horizons of academic RCTs and political election cycles are leading us astray.
- on why Africa needs Energy for Growth (20 min). Preach! 🙌 (tip: probably better with charts than audio.)
- on the battles inside both political parties over the future of energy policy (22 min). I think Ted especially nails the fight between GOP budget slashers and the Energy Dominance chestbeaters.
- on the eye-popping numbers for the mining needs of the clean energy transition (8 min). A taste: phasing out fossil fuels will require as much copper over the next 22 years as have been mined over all of human history. (tip: also better w charts.)
Many things that seem normal today will be completely unacceptable for my grandkids. I predict two of those will be online gambling and slaughtering live animals for meat. So I enjoyed two differentposts: why online gambling is bad (13 min) by & and why banning lab-grown meat is stupid (9 min) by . I couldn’t agree more. (I even went to an Upside Food party on a Miami rooftop the evening before Desantis banned the stuff in Florida.)
Andhasn’t posted yet, but she’s finally on Substack. Follow her Nuclear Power to the People.
Send me your favorites too, please.
Thanks for the "meat" pieces, especially, Todd. I think Ezra Klein is right that factory farming will be something future generations look back on in horror.