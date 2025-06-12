Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sheila Herrling's avatar
Sheila Herrling
Jun 12

Bravo to you and The Hub team and all the colleagues that persistently and smartly nudged this issue forward with data and strong arguments. Really really huge win in the fight for economic and energy abundance for all.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Chapple's avatar
Steve Chapple
Jun 13

Great. Now the human species can choose between frying itself and irradiating itself. What could go wrong with nuclear proliferation to every country on earth? I mean, we all get along so well, right? I liken it to earthquakes in Nepal. There's an earthquake in Nepal every 35 or 40 years, and it kills thousands. Then everybody rebuilds and forgets about it. Same with nuclear. Chernobyl, Three Mile Island, Fukushima. Then we forget and go another generation and get whacked again, right? Trump's subsidies will be huge. And why? Solar and wind and batteries are obviously better and proven. There are no SMRs that work and they cannot work profitably since by definition they lack economies of scale. The one in Idaho and others planned have already gone belly-up. The author and Andy seem to forget it's Bill Gates' $ behind most of the lobbying. Rate-payers will pay for all the boondoggles as they have in Georgia and Southern California. One point is to simply keep nuclear technology going for the war/defense establishment. And last but not least, there is no solution to the waste, the most dangerous poison on the planet. Consider the 3.6 million pounds of radioactive waste stored in 5/8 inch thin-walled canisters 100 feet from the Pacific at San Onofre between San Diego and Los Angeles--Yet another Trump boondoggle. As Amory Lovins puts it, "A lot of people should know better."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Moss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture