Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jigar Shah's avatar
Jigar Shah
2d

These recycled conversations are tiresome. I think it’s an absolute shame that we are still dealing with energy access issues in 2025. More babies/mothers die of energy access each year than during the COVID pandemic. Given the remarkable success in Pakistan it is clear the transition can lift all boats in all societies. Unfortunately despite Todd’s push for more diesel and fossil fuels hand outs, the world has more people without reliable electricity today then when Todd started making these arguments in 2010. Energy access is a solvable problem and we really need to aim higher. Technology is ready and cheap, now we need to figure out what is stifling commerce.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William Rickards's avatar
William Rickards
3d

Over 90% of countries in Africa are ruled by dictatorships of one form or another. The World Bank, IMF and UN have mandated "green" energy as a condition of billions of dollars of loans to these countries, for decades. By "green" I mean solar and wind. I am not certain what funds are set for these governments to build green facilities but know that virtually every power grid is useless and needs tens of billions to repair or replace, plus the planning and skilled workforce that is virtually impossible in Africa. This is the fundamental reason, that even China with its +20yr "Belt and Road" initiative, has failed to electrify one African country.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Moss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture