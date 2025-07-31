Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kyle Schutter's avatar
Kyle Schutter
Jul 31

I hadn’t put two and two together like this. Residential electricity does not generate development improvements. And each residential customer makes the grid more unreliable and less profitable. I guess Zambia has done it right. Lots of power production, but mostly for industry and mining.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
John Ayaburi's avatar
John Ayaburi
Jul 31

One of the most honest reads on energy I have come across in a while—and no surprise, it’s Todd, my favorite writer on the topic!!

It’s high time we cut through the noise and reframe the conversation—not as grid versus off-grid, but as a deeper discussion about what kind of access actually drives development and who needs it most. If we want economic transformation in the global south, we have to center reliable power for firms, not just households. Household access is absolutely necessary, but it’s not sufficient on its own. Thanks for pulling these facts together.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Todd Moss
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture