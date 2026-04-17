Not long ago, many governments signed secret contracts for loans, oil, and mining. The terms, ownerships, and revenues were all kept hidden from their own populations. That’s much rarer today and in many countries is now unthinkable. One lesson: norms can change.

The same thing is happening in electricity contracts. Here are a few green shoots that happened just in the past few weeks:

Contract transparency in the power sector is approaching a turning point.

All these little steps add up, in my view, to a trend. We’re moving to a place where power contracts – especially those by public utilities with public guarantees – will be routinely disclosed. A small band of energy pirates, led by Rushaiya Ibrahim-Tanko and Mohamed Badissy, have been methodically making this case and quietly supporting steps toward openness wherever we see opportunities.

Yet, here’s one of the ironies of our campaign that has made it so difficult: power contract transparency has too many arguments in its favor.

For consumers, it can reduce prices. For investors, it gives better insight into the market to help price offtaker risk. For planners, it can give a fuller picture of the whole power system. For governments, it provides greater clarity on options to grow your economy. For finance ministers and central bankers, it can mitigate debt risk. For governance advocates, it can reduce corruption. For clean energy advocates, it can speed up deployment. For national security types, it can shed light on who’s using energy as a geostrategic lever.

That’s why transparency is the Swiss Army knife of development.

So if it’s such a good idea, why isn’t transparency happening naturally?

Excellent question. I think a lot about the barriers we face.

Two common objections to transparency I hear are pure rubbish.

Confidentiality clauses. Some claim contracts like PPAs are commercially confidential so cannot legally be disclosed. Yet old contracts can be redacted of private info while disclosure timelines can be baked into future contracts. Solved.

Legal intellectual property. Some law firms apparently claim power contracts are their proprietary IP. Complete hogwash. These contracts are mostly the same. So why would anyone (except the lawyers) need to rewrite them from scratch? Regardless, countries should move to standard contracts for speed and efficiency. Be like Google.

Some genuine objections exist that need to be confronted – or designed around.

Inertia. Changing any status quo is always hard. “We’ve always done it this way” is a really dumb answer, but often is the real explanation. Changing requires someone to get out of their chair and take positive action. It’s easier to do nothing. So government leaders can force disclosure. Or private developers can collectively push for it. Or, perhaps, the IMF can set a new standard by requiring PPAs and related liabilities be included in risk reporting.

Myopic dealmaking. Some hold a concern that switching from secret contracts to open ones will disrupt any negotiation that is currently underway. For instance, the World Bank mothership might like the idea of open contracting as a policy, but the bank’s private sector deal teams object because they have live projects that they think (probably rightly) will get scuttled. Too bad. Your individual deal is not as important as the future of a country.

Interest group siloes. This one is on my mind a lot these days (and is what sparked this post). When we make the wrong argument to an audience, we lose them. If we’re pitching a finance minister, they might care about debt risk but not much about consumer cost or the generation technology. A climate advocate will care a lot about clean energy competing fairly with fossil fuels but not about investor risk, etc. I’ve found that the best way to get someone to accept your idea is to connect it to an existing priority. Help people solve their immediate problems. Yet if we don’t know what their real priority is, our chance of making a winning argument is low. Asking does not work. We have to build relationships and watch for revealed preferences.

So contract transparency is making headway. We’ll continue to make our case, deploying our Swiss Army Knife approach to different audiences.

I’m confident that open contracting for power will one day be the norm. We’ll forget how we got there, and wonder how it could have ever been another way. The path is yet to be blazed to a world of open power contracts delivering cheap, reliable electrons for everyone. But that path is now running through Accra, Pretoria, and Manila.