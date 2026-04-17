Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

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Robert Hargraves's avatar
Robert Hargraves
Apr 17

We need transparency of electricity costs here in the US, as well. It's impossible to find out how much utilities actually spend to build batteries, wind turbines, and solar farms. All we see are amounts of subsidies, technology price forecasts, etc. Utilities and vendors claim NDAs required for competitive reasons. State governments pushing green sources also keep the secrets. Utilities don't want the public to know just how much 8% ROI money they are getting from wind/solar/battery capital expenditures. All these get debated at PUC meetings, and commissioners protest price rises, but ultimately utilities get their traditional 8% ROI. I can't but bonds for that.

I suppose there is some (not much) risk. WPPS and Seabrook went bankrupt, BUT the creditors were eventually paid by surcharges on electric bills. Payments to Seabrook creditors only stopped a few years ago. That risk does not justify 8% ROI.

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Glen from Houston's avatar
Glen from Houston
Apr 18

I understand why contract transparency sounds like a good idea but it comes with unintended consequences such as reduction of competition and innovation, increased value of political favoritism, and higher costs due to administrative burdens. The only Swiss Army knife to any economic problem is a free and open market. Free and open markets largely solved global poverty and if they can do that, any problem with electricity is trivial in comparison.

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