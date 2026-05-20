Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

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Deborah Byers's avatar
Deborah Byers
May 20

This is the best chart to explain the issues. I’ve been using it with attribution every chance I get with students and professional audiences. Time for a repost! The empty quadrant is an energy desert.

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Will Howard's avatar
Will Howard
May 21

There are actually two empty quadrants. You note "High-energy, low-income countries don't exist." The converse is also true: Low-energy, high-income countries also do not appear in that plot.

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