I joined Michael Igoe on Devex’s Theory of Change podcast to talk about think tanks, where I’ve spent most of my career.

Why I love them.

Why long reports are a waste of time.

Why most think tank events are boring.

How tactical puzzles are the secret sauce for creating impact.

And my ideas for how we can all do better.

The thread that runs through them all—> think tanks succeed when they stay clear on purpose.

Thanks Michael Igoe. It was fun!

Listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud, YouTube,