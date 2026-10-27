Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nancy Birdsall's avatar
Nancy Birdsall
21h

Hi Todd. I like everything you write but this piece hit the nail on the head . . .CHeers/greetings, Nancy

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Moss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture