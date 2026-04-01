Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pandreco's avatar
Pandreco
7d

In the bad old world engines were measured in horse power. Dog power is clearly the metric for the brave new world. Bravo!

Reply
Share
Matt Ball's avatar
Matt Ball
7d

This. Is. Fantastic.

Can we next harness cat laziness?

:-D

Reply
Share
1 reply by Todd Moss
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Todd Moss · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture