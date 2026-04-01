I’m often asked why I don’t start an energy company. I missed my shot at angel investing in the Soccket. So sharing some big news today.

The world has for too long overlooked one of its most abundant—and excitable—sources of clean energy. Every day, millions of dogs generate continuous kinetic tail motion, yet nearly 100% of this energy is lost. Until now.

Introducing K-9 Kinetic Power™

The Energy for Growth Hub is proud to launch its first direct-to-consumer product, K-9 Kinetic Power™ (K9KP). Developed with LabradorLabX at Stanford, our breakthrough system captures motion and converts it into usable electricity. Using a lightweight, carbon fiber tail-mounted micro-generator and a smart home docking pad, K9KP™ transforms each wag into usable energy.

K9KP™ stores excess energy in a lithium-tail battery system, allowing consumers to bank peak wag periods (owner returns home, treats, squirrel sightings) for use during low-wag hours (naps, time out).

How it works: Our proprietary Wag-to-Watt™ converter leverages the following relationship:

Average wag frequency: 3–5 wags per second

Average tail displacement: 0.25 meters per wag

Estimated force per wag: 2 newtons

This yields: Power per dog ≈ ½ × force × distance × wag frequency

= 0.5 × 2 N × 0.25 m × 4 wags/sec

= 1 watt per active dog

Global scale

With an estimated 900 million dogs worldwide, even modest wag capture could generate scaleable, distributed, renewable capacity— equivalent to a large nuclear power plant, but much cuter. On sale soon.

Because the future of energy isn’t just renewable—it’s retrievable.