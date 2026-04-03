Eat More Electrons

Eat More Electrons

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Amy Hawthorne's avatar
Amy Hawthorne
5d

This is SO good. Thank you for writing it!

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1 reply by Todd Moss
Nina van Lanschot's avatar
Nina van Lanschot
2d

Absolutely, knowing your role, your audience, and bringing new information/views is absolutely key. And you hardly ever have an audience craving 300 page reports.

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