ICYMI, last week the board of the Asian Development Bank (AsDB) approved updates to its energy policy that allows investments and capacity building in nuclear power. This is potentially a pretty big win for the Bank, its borrowing countries, the people of Asia, and the planet.

A few thoughts:

1. Nuclear bans are falling fast.

The move follows a similar step at the World Bank five months ago and the US Development Finance Corporation five years ago.

2. The anti-nuclear holdouts are few (and all in rich Europe).

All 50 members of the AsDB from Asia voted in favor of the change. Of the 19 “non-regionals,” three held out, with Germany and Austria opposed while Luxembourg abstained. (So, yes, the richest country in the world doesn’t think Thailand or Indonesia should have access to the latest energy technology. That’s quite a look.)

3. The Asian Dev Bank can now jump ahead of its sister World Bank.

Most of the World Bank’s management went along with the change only grudgingly, largely forced by a few shareholders like the US, and a late conversion by its president. In contrast, the new AsDB President Masato Kanda and his team seem far more enthusiastic. Let’s see who supports a new reactor first. Given the vibes, I would bet on the AsDB.

4. Pressure will now build on the African Development Bank and other development institutions.

Agencies like to follow each other. The new president at the African Development Bank will undoubtedly have to ask, “Why not us?” Same for many of the other development finance groups with legacy bans.

5. If you care about energy security and diversifying mineral supply chains, this is pretty big.

The opening to nuclear policy will support borrowing members’ goals for industrial growth and energy security. Yay!

6. If you care about retiring coal plants, this could be huge.

The AsDB has been at the forefront of trying to reduce future coal use and replace the needed energy with lower emission sources. But governments are understandably hesitant to reject coal until they have a better alternative. Like in Wyoming, small nuclear reactors could be a good fit.

7. Let’s not get too over-excited. Nextgen nuclear is still niche.

Getting the AsDB to finance its first reactor will take time, and the technology will not be a viable near-term option for all countries. In Southeast Asia, for instance, we find that only 4 of the 9 ASEAN members will be ready by 2030. In South Asia, it’s only 3 countries out of 8.

8. Reality checks can be useful too.

Support for countries’ nuclear ambitions is beneficial. Yet as the nuclear hype-cycle churns, it may be just as constructive for the development banks to provide sober analysis to politicians with FOMO. The AsDB is extremely well-placed to play this role. As Gyude Moore and Marli Kasdan recently argued, nuclear reality-checks could be a core contribution for the African Development Bank too.