Mark Hankins
Sep 25

Thanks for a great article. Like you would have been, I was horrified ten years ago when, at a Tanzania electricity conference, now bankrupt Off-Grid Solar talked down to local energy planners, telling them that in the future there would be little need for electricity grids as everyone would produce their own power. Yes, white social-entrepreneurs really said that to Tanesco officials.

Nevertheless, C&I solar is a thing. I just helped IOM complete it largest global solar project, a 1.5MW BESS system in Maiduguri Nigeria where the expensive utility provides sketchy service at best. When there isn't a viable grid (DRC, Nigeria), solar is increasingly chosen. Even by industry.

In Kenya, most of the 400MW of solar (suddenly!) installed in the past 5 years is on the roofs of flower farms and factories. Over 95% of this capacity has been installed without batteries; solar companies lease power systems at less than $0.12/kW. Industry likes this because prices are fixed (no monthly changes based on fuel charges and currency adjustments), lower cost (Kenya Power kWh costs are over $0.20/kWh) and green.

I am with you. We need better grids and large solar farms for the reasons you laid out.

However, developers and investors need transparent processes to get deals done. Governments need to invest in smart grid infrastructure -- and they need to get down the prices of electricity. They need to plan for an uncertain future even as they are cash-starved.

We are seeing changes (see Zambia). I am amazed at how the new generation of African energy sector workers get this. Meanwhile industry has to "get on with it" and they are choosing solar faster than anyone would have expected.

(We need to have a chat.)

Bryan Kujawski
8d

Despite this being a bit counterintuitive before digging in, you’re absolutely correct. Without thinking of the true implications, most of us quietly or otherwise applaud those who invest in their own solar arrays, despite the macro risks you explain. A challenge, for sure, that ultimately places undue burden on those who have no choices. Thank you, Todd, for the thoughtful writing and important work, as always.

